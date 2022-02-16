megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches Market Cap of $77,745.40

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 21% against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $77,745.40 and approximately $3,698.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00105759 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

