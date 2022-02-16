Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the January 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.