MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.