MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.