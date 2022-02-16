MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $74,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,148.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,006.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

