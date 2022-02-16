Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $848.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

