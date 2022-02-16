Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 78.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 12,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,768. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 304.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

