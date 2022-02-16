Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

