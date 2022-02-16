Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Cap of $153,310.51

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $153,310.51 and approximately $156.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00298073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005887 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01173474 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

