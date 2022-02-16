Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $2,158,486 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $257.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.