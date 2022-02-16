Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.21 million and $8,409.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,750,672 coins and its circulating supply is 79,750,574 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

