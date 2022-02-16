Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 21,392 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

