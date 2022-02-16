Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,307 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

