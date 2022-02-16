Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 5,825 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.