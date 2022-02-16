Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 987 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $329.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.07. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

