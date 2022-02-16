Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

ALGN stock opened at $523.22 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average of $633.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

