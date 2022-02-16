Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,942. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.