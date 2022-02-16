Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $94,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

