Millennium Management LLC Purchases 116,124 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Teledyne Technologies worth $87,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 392.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $425.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $354.17 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

