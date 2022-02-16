Millennium Management LLC Purchases 2,560,884 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 255.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560,884 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $79,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

INFY opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

