Minter Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,046.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $5,046.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00211057 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00127006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,466,554,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,261,344,989 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

