Mirrored Twitter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,118.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $25,118.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $38.60 or 0.00088463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.93 or 0.07014756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.42 or 0.99939961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 129,465 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

