Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in January

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 471.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MHVYF stock remained flat at $$28.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

