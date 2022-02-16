Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in January

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 471.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MHVYF stock remained flat at $$28.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

