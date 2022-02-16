Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762,228 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFG shares. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

