Mizuho Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $342.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $382.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $318.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.22. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.63 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

