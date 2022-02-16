MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,181 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.