MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $329.41 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.82 and a 200-day moving average of $352.25. The company has a market capitalization of $208.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

