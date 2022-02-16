MML Investors Services LLC Buys 48,785 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.97.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.