MML Investors Services LLC Has $20.43 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,104 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.19.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

