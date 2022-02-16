MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

