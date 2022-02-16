MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

