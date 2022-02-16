Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.06

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 10178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $926.49 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Model N by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

