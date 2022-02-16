Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,189 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.