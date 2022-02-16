Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

