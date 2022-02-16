Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $45.66

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.66, but opened at $47.00. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 2,028 shares trading hands.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.87.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,703,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

