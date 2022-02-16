Moore Capital Management LP Invests $5.63 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.