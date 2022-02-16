Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $10.92 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,461 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,560,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.