Moore Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 111,820 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.