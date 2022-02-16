Moore Capital Management LP Sells 179 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,383.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $645.23 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

