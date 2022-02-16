Moore Capital Management LP Sells 3,598 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $555.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

