Moore Capital Management LP Sells 9,629 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WWD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.
Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.
In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
