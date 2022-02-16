Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,299,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4,437.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $139,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

