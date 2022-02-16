Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.23% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $143,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 82,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

