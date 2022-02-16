Morgan Stanley Has $153.74 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $153,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

