Morgan Stanley Has $167.79 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 22.96% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $167,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

