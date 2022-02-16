Morgan Stanley Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $78.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

