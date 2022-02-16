Morgan Stanley Purchases 441,010 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.64% of Sonos worth $148,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $22,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

