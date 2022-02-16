Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $162,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.