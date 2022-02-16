Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

