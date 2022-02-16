Mukul Jain Sells 150,197 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 150,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $369,484.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00.
NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
