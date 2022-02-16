Mukul Jain Sells 150,197 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 150,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $369,484.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

